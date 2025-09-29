Workshop on ‘Mental Health and Wellness in School’ held

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, hosted a one-day CBSE workshop on ‘Mental Health and Wellness in School’ as part of its ongoing in-house training session series. The workshop was conducted by Anjali Jaiswal and Gazal Betaab Garg, who engaged the participants through interactive, hands-on sessions. Teachers actively participated in discussions on real-life issues, explored practical solutions, and reflected on case studies through brainstorming and role-play activities. The sessions encouraged educators to address mental health concerns with empathy, sensitivity, and effective strategies that can be applied in classrooms. The workshop concluded with an insightful address by Principal Jaya Bhardwaj, who emphasised the importance of mental health awareness in schools and the role of teachers in nurturing a supportive and inclusive environment for students. She appreciated the efforts of the resource persons and enthusiastic participation of the faculty, highlighting that such workshops pave the way for holistic education and well-being.

