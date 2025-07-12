Workshop on 'Mental health' at DAV Public School, Patiala

An enriching and interactive workshop was conducted by Principal Vivek Tiwari on the topic “Mental health of students”. The session aimed at sharing valuable insights with teachers equipping them with practical strategies to make happy classrooms by involving students in different activities. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from teaching faculty, where Principal Vivek Tiwari shared real-life experiences, encouraged open dialogue, and emphasised the importance of using English language with correct pronunciation.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement