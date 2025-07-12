DT
PT
Workshop on 'Mental health' at DAV Public School, Patiala

Workshop on 'Mental health' at DAV Public School, Patiala

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
An enriching and interactive workshop was conducted by Principal Vivek Tiwari on the topic “Mental health of students”. The session aimed at sharing valuable insights with teachers equipping them with practical strategies to make happy classrooms by involving students in different activities. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from teaching faculty, where Principal Vivek Tiwari shared real-life experiences, encouraged open dialogue, and emphasised the importance of using English language with correct pronunciation.

