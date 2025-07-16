Workshop on mental maths strategies at SA Jain Senior Model School, Circular Road, Ambala City
School note
Advertisement
A workshop was organised in the school by a skilled educator, Sunil, which covered key mental maths strategies including rapid calculation and number pattern, effectively. The content delivery was engaging and enthusiastic. The friendly and encouraging tone of the resource person made the children feel comfortable asking various questions. The content and pace were well-suited to the students’ age group and prior knowledge level. The students took keen interest and participated wholeheartedly.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement