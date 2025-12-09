Workshop on Mohiniyattam dance held

GMS, Pocket No 6, NAC, Manimajra, celebrated the “Taking Pride in Our Roots’ campaign with a workshop on dance performance. The event was conducted by Spic Macay, featuring a classical dance artiste from Kalamandalam, Dr Divya Nedungadi, who presented a workshop on Mohiniyattam dance. The workshop, attended by students of classes VI to VIII, aimed to educate them about India’s rich cultural heritage and the eight classical dances of different states, including Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Manipuri, Odissi, Sattriya, and Kathakali. Dr Divya Nedungadi showcased various forms of mudras, body movements, eye expressions, and facial expressions, and demonstrated nine types of ‘Navras’ through facial expressions. Students actively participated in the workshop, learning and performing the activities alongside Dr Divya Nedungadi. She also engaged the students in performing various mudras and expressions, making the experience enjoyable and interactive. The school administration expressed gratitude to Spic Macay and Dr Divya Nedungadi for conducting the workshop and inspiring the students to take pride in their roots.

