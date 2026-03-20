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Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on National Curriculum Framework organised

Workshop on National Curriculum Framework organised

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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A special workshop on the ‘National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023’ was organised at Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali. Conducted in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the session featured resource persons Umesh Soni and Pooja Sharda, who enlightened the faculty on the pivotal aspects of the new education policy. The primary objective of the workshop was to provide educators with detailed insights into the core principles of NCF 2023 and its alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Teachers participated enthusiastically in discussions regarding innovative teaching methodologies, competency-based learning, and the holistic development of students. Sharing her views, Principal Parneet Sohal stated, “NCF 2023 is not just a curriculum; it is a significant step toward moving our education system away from rote learning and toward practical knowledge. Our goal is to equip teachers with new techniques that encourage creative thinking among students.” Managing Director Karan Bajwa said, “Shemrock School has always been a leader in preparing students for future challenges. Through this workshop, we have endeavoured to give practical shape to the vision of NEP 2020, ensuring our teachers create an environment where every child can grow to their full potential.” The resource persons emphasised the importance of experiential learning, critical thinking, and an interdisciplinary approach in the classroom. The interactive session concluded with a collective resolve by the teachers to implement NCF 2023 for a more inclusive and future-ready education system.

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