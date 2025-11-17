DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on Odissi dance organised

Workshop on Odissi dance organised

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 21-A, Chandigarh, organised a workshop demonstration on Odissi dance in collaboration with SPIC MACAY to sensitise students and promote Indian cultural heritage under the theme “Taking Pride in Our Roots.” The demonstration was performed by Shatabdi Mallik, one of the finest Odissi dancers, who beautifully showcased the elegance and spiritual depth of the classical dance form. Students were deeply inspired by her mesmerising performance and also gained insight into the history, expressions, and techniques of Odissi dance. Principal Sukhpal extended a warm welcome to Shatabdi Mallik and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the SPIC MACAY organisation for their continuous efforts in nurturing and spreading awareness about India’s rich cultural traditions among the youth. The event proved to be a valuable learning experience, instilling in students a sense of pride and appreciation for India’s classical arts and cultural heritage.



