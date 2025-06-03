Workshop on ‘pedagogy’ at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school organised a highly engaging and insightful three-day workshop on ‘Pedagogy, Assessment and Action Research’. The comprehensive programme was expertly conducted by Dr Pawan Sudhir, former Head of the Department of Art and Aesthetic Education, NCERT, New Delhi. Dr Pawan shared her extensive knowledge and practical experience with the participating educators. The workshop, attended by teachers from the school, aimed to equip them with the essential skills and understanding to integrate action research effectively into their teaching practices. Over the course of three days, Sudhir delved into various facets of action research, including identifying research questions, data collection methodologies, analysis of findings and the implementation of research-based solutions to enhance classroom learning and school-wide processes. The programme commenced with a warm welcome of Dr Pawan Sudhir by Principal Gulshan Kaur, who presented a planter as a token of appreciation. Principal Gulshan Kaur expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Dr Sudhir for sparing her valuable time to guide the teachers. Throughout the three-day workshop, the participants engaged in interactive sessions, group discussions and hands-on activities allowing them to collaboratively develop action research proposals relevant to their specific educational contexts.

Advertisement