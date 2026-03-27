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Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on robotics organised

Workshop on robotics organised

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:33 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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A skill-based workshop on robotics, game design and circuit design was organised at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra. The workshop was conducted by Geeta Arora, who explained technical concepts in a simple, clear and effective manner. A total of 20 students participated in the week-long programme. They displayed great enthusiasm throughout and acquired valuable technical as well as creative skills. During the workshop, students developed various projects using breadboard circuits with different sensors and basic electronic components. They also designed innovative and engaging games using Fixo blocks, showcasing their creativity and practical understanding. The workshop concluded with an exhibition, where students confidently presented their projects and prototypes. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Professor Sathans from NIT Kurukshetra and Assistant Professor Krishna Pandey from UIT Kurukshetra. Professor Sathans inspired the students with his motivational address, encouraging them to remain focused on their goals, work consistently and strive for excellence in the field of science and technology. The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to all participants by Principal Narayan Singh, in the presence of other dignitaries, including Bhaskanand and Tejbir.

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