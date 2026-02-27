DT
Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on 'Say no to plastic' organised

Workshop on 'Say no to plastic' organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:06 PM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh, organised a workshop on “Say no to plastic” and “Segregation at source” under the guidance of Founders and Directors Dr Earnest Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles Samuel, along with Principal Dr Parveena John Singh. The session created awareness about the harmful effects of plastic pollution and stressed the importance of reducing single-use plastic. Students were also educated on waste segregation into biodegradable, non-biodegradable, and recyclable categories through demonstrations and interactive activities. The programme concluded with a pledge by students to adopt eco-friendly practices. The principal and the founders appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to contribute towards a cleaner and greener environment.

