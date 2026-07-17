Workshop on social science concludes

A two-day In-Service Continuous Professional Development (CPD) workshop on Social Science (Secondary) - Domain 2, organised by the CBSE Centre of Excellence (COE), Panchkula, concluded successfully at DAV School, Palampur. Around 60 teachers from various schools participated in the workshop. The sessions focused on innovative pedagogical approaches and effective classroom practices for teaching Social Science at the secondary level. The participants engaged in a range of activities, shared their classroom experiences and resolved to implement the newly acquired teaching strategies to enhance student learning. Principal Dr VK Yadav expressed gratitude to the CBSE COE, Panchkula, and the resource persons for conducting the enriching and professionally rewarding programme.

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