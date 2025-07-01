Workshop on ‘STEM without Lab’ at Shemrock World School, Ropar

The school witnessed a unique and engaging workshop on “STEM without Lab”, conducted by Dr Harvinder Kaur Pabla from Edu Nexa International Pvt Ltd. The workshop, attended by the school’s Academic Director, Ravneet Berry, Principal Charanpreet Kaur and the teaching staff, aimed to empower educators with innovative methods to teach STEM concepts without relying on expensive laboratory equipment. The workshop was an immersive experience, filled with fun activities that encouraged teachers to think creatively and explore the potential of everyday objects in teaching complex STEM concepts. Dr Pabla demonstrated how simple projects can be created using zero-cost materials, often sourced from waste or daily usable items. Through interactive sessions and hands-on activities, the participants learnt how to design and develop innovative projects that can be easily replicated in the classroom. Ravneet Berry, Academic Director of the school, expressed her appreciation for the workshop, saying, “This workshop has been an eye-opener for our teachers. We are committed to providing our students with a holistic education that prepares them for the challenges of the 21st century. Dr Pabla’s expertise and innovative approach have inspired us to rethink our teaching methods and incorporate more creative and sustainable practices into our curriculum.” Charanpreet Kaur, Principal of the school, said, “We are grateful to Dr Pabla for sharing her expertise with us. Our teachers are now equipped with new ideas and strategies to make STEM education more engaging, accessible, and environmentally friendly. We look forward to implementing these innovative methods in our classrooms.” Dr Pabla said, “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the dedicated team of educators at Shemrock World, Ropar. My goal is to empower teachers with the knowledge and skills to create a more inclusive, creative, and sustainable learning environment. I am confident that the participants will take away valuable insights and inspiration to innovate and experiment with new ideas.” The workshop concluded with a sense of excitement and renewed commitment among the teachers to integrate innovative and sustainable practices into their teaching methodologies.

