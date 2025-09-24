Workshop on 'Storytelling as Pedagogy' held

Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, hosted a Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on "Storytelling as Pedagogy" for teachers, led by CBSE resource persons. The event equipped educators with techniques to use storytelling to make lessons more engaging and memorable, focusing on integration into subjects and interactive activities. Participants explored practical aspects, such as lesson plan integration and gained innovative strategies to enhance their classroom delivery.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement