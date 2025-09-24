DT
Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on 'Storytelling as Pedagogy' held

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
Shishu Niketan Public School, Panchkula, hosted a Capacity Building Programme (CBP) on "Storytelling as Pedagogy" for teachers, led by CBSE resource persons. The event equipped educators with techniques to use storytelling to make lessons more engaging and memorable, focusing on integration into subjects and interactive activities. Participants explored practical aspects, such as lesson plan integration and gained innovative strategies to enhance their classroom delivery.

