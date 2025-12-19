DAV Police Public School, Karnal, organised a one-day workshop on stress management under the CBSE capacity building programme. The session was conducted by Ashu Sehgal and Gesu Sharma, who shared expert insights on managing stress in the teaching profession. They highlighted causes and impacts of stress, and shared coping strategies like time management, meditation and work-life balance. Principal Arun Verma emphasised the importance of mental strength and emotional resilience for educators, stating that such programmes enhance professional competence and support students' holistic development.

