Workshop on stress management at St Thomas’ School, Shimla

A one-day workshop on stress management was organised by the CBSE at the school. The main objective of the workshop was to apprise the teachers of what stress is and how we can manage it. As the keynote speaker and resource person of the workshop, Dr. Shivani Sharma, Principal, Cecil Convent Senior Secondary School, Ambala Cantonment, and Dr Rakesh Sachdeva, currently a resource person of the CBSE, conducted the one-day workshop. In the beginning of the programme, Vice-Principal of the school Sharon Nanda welcomed the resource persons and the participants. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty felicitated the resource persons. Chakravarty and all participants observed a two-minute silence in solemn remembrance of the lives lost in the Air India tragedy in Ahmedabad. A concise overview of the entire programme was presented to the participants. Apart from St. Thomas School, teachers from schools in the surrounding area also participated in the workshop. These included Trinity International School, Fagu, Rashtriya Military School, Chail, Raja Dilip Singh Memorial School, Halog, Chapslee School, Shimla, and Lakshya Convent School, Arki. As many as 55 teachers from various schools across the region participated in the workshop. At the end, St Thomas School’s STNC Anshul Sharma expressed her gratitude to the keynote speaker and resource person, and the teachers who had come from other schools. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty thanked everyone for successfully organising the entire workshop and for their cooperation.

