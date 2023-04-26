Workshop organised at KV No. 4, Pathankot

A workshop was organised at the school by Asis Naturals under the aegis of Kheti Viraasat Mission. All students and teachers took part in it and learned the benefits of millet. They also learnt recipes of millets. They were told that millet was a good source of protein, fiber, key vitamins and minerals. The potential health benefits of millet include protecting cardiovascular health, preventing the onset of diabetes, helping people achieve and maintaining healthy weight and managing inflammation in the gut. Principal Neelam Gularia appreciated the efforts of Asis Naturals for making students and teachers aware of the benefits of millet.