The wellness wing of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a workshop "You Matter: Building Hope, Saving Lives" facilitated by school counsellor Tannu Kapila. The objective of the initiative was to create awareness about suicide prevention and provide a safe platform where students could express themselves freely. Kapila emphasised that "Life is precious and so are you." She encouraged students to understand that while challenges may seem overwhelming, every problem has a solution and ending one's life takes away the blessing of experiencing growth and healing. Students also participated in role plays, highlighting real-life challenges and ways to cope with them positively. Principal Ritu Bali said, "Help is always available, hope is real and no one is ever alone." Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, appreciated the initiative and emphasised that spreading awareness about suicide prevention is the need of the hour.

