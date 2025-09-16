DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Workshop on 'You Matter: Building Hope, Saving Lives' held

Workshop on 'You Matter: Building Hope, Saving Lives' held

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The wellness wing of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a workshop "You Matter: Building Hope, Saving Lives" facilitated by school counsellor Tannu Kapila. The objective of the initiative was to create awareness about suicide prevention and provide a safe platform where students could express themselves freely. Kapila emphasised that "Life is precious and so are you." She encouraged students to understand that while challenges may seem overwhelming, every problem has a solution and ending one's life takes away the blessing of experiencing growth and healing. Students also participated in role plays, highlighting real-life challenges and ways to cope with them positively. Principal Ritu Bali said, "Help is always available, hope is real and no one is ever alone." Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director of AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, appreciated the initiative and emphasised that spreading awareness about suicide prevention is the need of the hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts