World Animal Day celebrated

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated World Animal Day with a show and tell activity for Class III students to promote compassion towards animals. The young learners crafted colourful masks of their favourite animals and spoke about their distinctive features, habitats, food habits and interesting facts. The activity provided an opportunity to enhance their creativity, communication skills and confidence while developing empathy and a sense of responsibility towards animals. The initiative combined experiential learning with environmental awareness, encouraging students to become compassionate and responsible citizens.

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