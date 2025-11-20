World Antibiotic Awareness Week observed

The Health Club of Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Sector 22, Chandigarh, organised some activities to observe World Antibiotic Awareness Week. Students of classes III to X participated in speech, slogan writing and poster making activities. The class teachers explained that the celebration aimed to increase awareness about global antimicrobial resistance and to encourage best practices among the general public health workers and policy makers to avoid the further emergence and spread of drug-resistant infections. Teachers motivated students to avoid taking antibiotics without the advice of doctors. Teachers told the students how they can help themselves and their loved ones by avoiding un-prescribed medicines.

