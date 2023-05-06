World Dance Day at Doon Int'l School, Mohali

'World Dance Day' was celebrated at the school to commemorate the Bistu Day of Jean Beorges Noverre, a French dance and ballet master known as the father of modern ballet. Children came dressed in traditional costumes and performed the dances of different states to celebrate this special day. Dance has played a crucial role in human culture and tradition for centuries and this day provides a platform for people to come together and appreciate its beauty and diversity.
