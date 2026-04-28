World Earth Day celebrated

World Earth Day was celebrated by the Science Club of GMMS, Pocket 6, Sector 13, Chandigarh. Students created beautiful paper bags and posters on the theme 'Save Earth', showcasing their creativity and awareness towards environmental conservation. The activities were organised by Jasmer Rana, Alka Rani and Reeta Sundhoya, while the judging was carried out by Siddhi Srivastava. School In-charge Neelam Sood appreciated the efforts of students and encouraged them to participate actively in such activities to enhance their innovative calibre.

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