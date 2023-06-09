World Environment Day at DAV Public School, Manai

The school celebrated 'World Environment Day' on the school premises. The purpose was to create awareness among students about the value of keeping their environment neat and clean. All students and the teachers participated in this with great zeal. A special assembly was organised in which students of the Junior Wing recited poems about environment. The students participated in various activities like slogan writing painting, banner design etc. The tiny tots were in green attires. A drawing competition was conducted for classes I and II.Senior students took part in a plantation programme. The Principal of the school, Dinesh Kaushal, stressed on the value of environment and trees. He also thanked everyone for making the event great success.