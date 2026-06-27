World Environment Day celebrated

Shivalik Public School, Patiala, celebrated World Environment Day with through a plantation drive involving students from Nursery to Class XII. The initiative aimed to instil environmental awareness and encourage students to contribute towards a greener and healthier planet. Students actively participated in planting a variety of saplings on the school premises and nearby areas. Through this meaningful activity, they expressed their respect and gratitude towards nature while reaffirming their commitment to environmental conservation. The young learners enthusiastically pledged to nurture the saplings and adopt eco-friendly practices in their daily lives. The plantation drive served as a powerful reminder that collective efforts, however small, can make a significant difference in protecting the environment and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

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