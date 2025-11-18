World First-Aid Day celebrated

GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, celebrated World First-Aid Day through a special assembly presented by the students of Class II. The event aimed to raise awareness about the importance of first-aid as a vital life-saving skill. The programme commenced with a warm welcome to the dignitaries, followed by a soulful prayer, an inspiring thought for the day and ‘Bhasha Sangam’, celebrating India’s rich linguistic diversity. A delightful and educational play titled “The Magic First-Aid Kit” showcased how simple first-aid measures can save lives during emergencies. The young Goenkans also engaged in an interactive quiz and shared valuable insights on traffic sign awareness, reinforcing the significance of safety, awareness and care. Connecting the celebration to SDG 3 Good Health and Well-Being, students pledged to lead healthy lives by eating nutritious food, staying active and maintaining personal hygiene. A vibrant dance performance, choreographed by Sagar, added rhythm and colour to the morning. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash appreciated the efforts of the young performers and commended their confidence, creativity and sense of responsibility.

