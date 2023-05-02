World Health Day at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school observed World Health Day as an attempt to achieve the dream of 'health for all'. The students of Class IX conducted a special assembly wherein they expressed their concern about the rising challenges like drugs, tobacco and unhealthy lifestyle. The students spoke about how one could ensure a healthy lifestyle by adopting simple measures like a balanced diet, exercise and proper sleep. Principal Pamila Kaur encouraged everyone to help all those in need so that the world as a whole could become a better and a healthier place.