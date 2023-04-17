World Health Day at Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

On the occasion of "World health Day", children of the pre-primary wing of the school were made aware about the importance of maintaining health and hygiene. They were given first-hand experience through soap and pepper experiment, hand-washing activity and yoga poses. The activities fulfilled the objective of developing a deeper understanding about physical health and hygiene. The session was interactive as the children shared their views on different healthy habits they had adopted in their routine.
