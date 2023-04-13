World Health Day celebrated at DAV Public School, Manali

On the occasion of World Health Day, the school organised various activities for students. All activities were conducted during the morning assembly. Classes UKG, LKG, I and II enjoyed activities such as "How to brush your teeth & hand wash" respectively. Classes III to V participated in declamation and classes VI to VIII in the salad-making activity. Classes IX to XII were made aware of "Health and hygiene". The Principal, RS Rana, appreciated the students' participation and encouraged them to take part in the same way in the forthcoming activities too.