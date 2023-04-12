World Health Day celebrated at Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

World Health Day was celebrated at the school. Activities were organised to spread awareness about healthcare and nutritious food among students of classes I to V. Students of classes VI to VIII wrote articles on the importance and use of balanced diet. Students of classes IX to XII presented videos on organic farming. School Director Shashi Bathla said the main purpose of such activities was to make students understand the importance of good health, which would further help them to concentrate, contemplate and develop a good memory. Principal Seema Kataria said in modern times, children were getting attracted to junk foods and were turning away from traditional Indian cuisine and balanced diet. This would not only affect their health but also their life as a student. She said such activities would teach them about healthy lifestyle.