World Health Day celebrated at Mukand Lal Public School, Yamunanagar

World Health Day was celebrated at the school. Activities were organised to spread awareness about healthcare and nutritious food among students of classes I to V. Students of classes VI to VIII wrote articles on the importance and use of balanced diet. Students of classes IX to XII presented videos on organic farming. School Director Shashi Bathla said the main purpose of such activities was to make students understand the importance of good health, which would further help them to concentrate, contemplate and develop a good memory. Principal Seema Kataria said in modern times, children were getting attracted to junk foods and were turning away from traditional Indian cuisine and balanced diet. This would not only affect their health but also their life as a student. She said such activities would teach them about healthy lifestyle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Assembly to convene Session on April 17, day after Kejriwal faces CBI in excise policy case
According to official notification, second part of Budget Se...
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Choksi cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...