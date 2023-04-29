World Heritage Day at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

World Heritage Day and World Earth Day were celebrated at the school. The programme commenced with a special assembly based on the theme, "Clean earth, green Earth". World Heritage Day was celebrated through various activities. Tiny Tots enjoyed virtual tour of heritage sites across India besides participating in the best out of waste competition. Junior students participated in intra-section indian heritage quiz competition and answered the questions. An Inter- House AD MAD Contest on tourism was organised for the senior students. Principal Neelam Sharma motivated the students to take care of the Earth and our heritage. Director Academics Esha Bansal applauded the efforts of the students.
