World Heritage Day celebrated

World Heritage Day was celebrated at the school. The aim of celebrating the day was to spread awareness about the importance of the cultural heritage and its preservation. Various activities related to the historical structures of India were organised by the school. A special assembly was organised by Class X on the occasion, wherein children explained the meaning and importance of rich cultural heritage and advised everyone to preserve and conserve our legacy. Classes III and IV students went for a heritage trip to Chandigarh Museum and Art Gallery to bring children closer to the nation and to reflect our history and the evolution that has shaped us today. Classes VI to VIII students made banners on the Indian culture, chart on tourist sites and collage on traditional food, dresses and folk dances of India. School Principal Pamila Kaur motivated the students and told them to feel proud to be Indian.

