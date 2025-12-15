World Human Rights Day observed

DAV Public School, Hardaspura, organised various activities on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, aiming to educate students about their rights and responsibilities. The programme began with a brief explanation of human rights' importance, highlighting the United Nations' adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948. The Social Science Department educated students about rights in daily life, emphasising human rights' significance in society. Principal Ashok Kumar Guleria addressed the students, stating that human rights are the foundation of every individual's life, encouraging them to respect and protect others' rights. The programme concluded with a pledge to uphold equality, respect and human dignity.

