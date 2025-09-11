DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / World Literacy Day observed

World Literacy Day observed

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula,  observed World Literacy Day reaffirming its commitment to nurturing a community of confident and articulate learners. The day began with a special ‘havan’ to seek the blessings of the Almighty and start the day on an auspicious note, followed by a special morning assembly where students highlighted the importance of literacy as a gateway to knowledge, empowerment, and social progress. Thought-provoking speeches, poetry recitations, and inspiring quotes set the tone for the celebrations. Across the school, classrooms came alive with a range of literacy-themed activities designed to promote innovation and creative thinking. Students participated in storytelling circles, poster making, slogan writing, reading marathons, and word games, reflecting on how reading and writing unlock opportunities and broaden perspectives. Teachers guided discussions on the evolving role of literacy in the digital age, encouraging students to value lifelong learning. In her message, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded the students’ spirited participation and said, “Literacy is not only about reading books, it is about reading the world around us, questioning, creating, and contributing. Today’s activities remind us that true education empowers us to think critically, express ourselves freely, and innovate for a brighter tomorrow.” The celebration concluded with a pledge by students and staff to promote reading habits, share knowledge, and uphold the values of education within and beyond the school community.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts