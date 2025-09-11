World Literacy Day observed

Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, observed World Literacy Day reaffirming its commitment to nurturing a community of confident and articulate learners. The day began with a special ‘havan’ to seek the blessings of the Almighty and start the day on an auspicious note, followed by a special morning assembly where students highlighted the importance of literacy as a gateway to knowledge, empowerment, and social progress. Thought-provoking speeches, poetry recitations, and inspiring quotes set the tone for the celebrations. Across the school, classrooms came alive with a range of literacy-themed activities designed to promote innovation and creative thinking. Students participated in storytelling circles, poster making, slogan writing, reading marathons, and word games, reflecting on how reading and writing unlock opportunities and broaden perspectives. Teachers guided discussions on the evolving role of literacy in the digital age, encouraging students to value lifelong learning. In her message, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded the students’ spirited participation and said, “Literacy is not only about reading books, it is about reading the world around us, questioning, creating, and contributing. Today’s activities remind us that true education empowers us to think critically, express ourselves freely, and innovate for a brighter tomorrow.” The celebration concluded with a pledge by students and staff to promote reading habits, share knowledge, and uphold the values of education within and beyond the school community.

