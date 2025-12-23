World Meditation Day observed

World Meditation Day was marked with devotion at BKM Vishwas School, Panchkula. Guided by the spiritual teachings of Gurudev Swami Vishwas, students practised meditation to experience calm, positivity and emotional balance. A mass meditation session involved both students and teachers, focusing on relaxation, discipline, self-confidence and a healthy lifestyle. Principal Anju Singla said meditation plays a vital role in a child’s all-round development and encouraged students to make it a daily habit.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement