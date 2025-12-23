World Meditation Day observed

World Meditation Day was marked with devotion at BKM Vishwas School, Panchkula. Guided by the spiritual teachings of Gurudev Swami Vishwas, students practised meditation to experience calm, positivity and emotional balance. A mass meditation session involved both students and teachers, focusing on relaxation, discipline, self-confidence and a healthy lifestyle. Principal Anju Singla said meditation plays a vital role in a child’s all-round development and encouraged students to make it a daily habit.

Advertisement