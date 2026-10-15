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Home / The School Tribune / World Mental Health Day observed

World Mental Health Day observed

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:45 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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St Mary’s School, Mohali, observed World Mental Health Day with a special assembly to raise awareness about mental well-being and emotional health. The programme featured an insightful speech, a meaningful poem and an energetic Zumba performance, highlighting the importance of positivity and physical activity. Students emphasised that mental health is as important as physical health and encouraged open communication and seeking support when needed. Principal Dr Poonam Sharma appreciated the students’ efforts and stressed the importance of emotional resilience, self-confidence and stress management. She encouraged students to support one another and foster an inclusive school environment. The assembly concluded with a message promoting mental well-being for a happier, healthier and more balanced life.

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