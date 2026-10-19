World Mental Health observed

Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, observed World Mental Health Day through a special programme organised by the Bhai Kanhaiya Social Service Club to promote mental health awareness. Speech and poster-making competitions were held, with Harmanpreet Kaur of Class VII securing first position. Principal Kanwal Kishore emphasised that mental well-being is as important as physical health. Director Jasbinder Kaur appreciated the participants and presented certificates to the winners. The programme was conducted by senior teacher Rajbir Kaur in the presence of all teachers. The initiative encouraged students to understand and manage life’s experiences while prioritising their mental well-being.

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