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Home / The School Tribune / World No Tobacco Day observed at MDAV School

World No Tobacco Day observed at MDAV School

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:54 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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World No Tobacco Day was observed at MDAV School, Chandigarh, to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. The Health Club organised a variety of activities to educate students about the dangers of tobacco use and second-hand smoke. Students of Classes III to V participated in a slogan writing competition, while those in Classes VI to VIII took part in a poster making competition. Students of Classes IX and X participated in a debate on the harmful effects of tobacco. All students participated enthusiastically and effectively conveyed the message of leading a healthy, tobacco-free life.

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