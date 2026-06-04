World No Tobacco Day observed at MDAV School

World No Tobacco Day was observed at MDAV School, Chandigarh, to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. The Health Club organised a variety of activities to educate students about the dangers of tobacco use and second-hand smoke. Students of Classes III to V participated in a slogan writing competition, while those in Classes VI to VIII took part in a poster making competition. Students of Classes IX and X participated in a debate on the harmful effects of tobacco. All students participated enthusiastically and effectively conveyed the message of leading a healthy, tobacco-free life.

Advertisement