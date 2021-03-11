World Oceans Day observed

Eklavya School observed World Oceans Day to raise awareness among the children to protect and preserve the oceans. To mark the day, various activities were conducted during the summer camp at the school .The celebration commenced with an inspiring quote from Angel of Class IV, followed by a motivational speech by educator Anchal. Her speech unfolded many wonders about the ocean and induced responsibility in each student to preserve oceans. Chairman of the school JK Gupta and Director of the school Seema Handa motivated the students to build a connection with oceans by keeping them clean. The students of pre-primary and middle school gave their contribution towards the day by performing an array of activities such as slogan writing, face painting and poster making. Painting made by Jishaan, Snehit, Ishita, Mirayah, Manleen and Naira of UKG were appreciated by one and all.