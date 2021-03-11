World Oceans Day observed

Eklavya School observed World Oceans Day to raise awareness among the children to protect and preserve the oceans. To mark the day, various activities were conducted during the summer camp at the school .The celebration commenced with an inspiring quote from Angel of Class IV, followed by a motivational speech by educator Anchal. Her speech unfolded many wonders about the ocean and induced responsibility in each student to preserve oceans. Chairman of the school JK Gupta and Director of the school Seema Handa motivated the students to build a connection with oceans by keeping them clean. The students of pre-primary and middle school gave their contribution towards the day by performing an array of activities such as slogan writing, face painting and poster making. Painting made by Jishaan, Snehit, Ishita, Mirayah, Manleen and Naira of UKG were appreciated by one and all.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government
Bats for direct tie up between Punjab and Canada Police to t...
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Independent legislator Balraj Kundu decides to abstain
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15
For the past four years, buses from Punjab to the Internatio...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
NEET PG 2021 admissions: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...