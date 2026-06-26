World Olympic Day celebrated

World Olympic Day was celebrated at the historic Paddal Ground, Mandi, under the banner of the Himachal Olympic Association, Mandi. The event brought together eminent personalities from the fields of sports and education and witnessed the participation of nearly 200 students from nine leading educational institutions, including DAV Centenary Public School, Mandi. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Bhupendra Singh Thakur, international athletics coach and president of the Netball Association, Himachal Pradesh. Chief guest TL Vaidya, former Director of Youth Services and Sports, Himachal Pradesh, paid tribute to the late Randhir Singh for his outstanding contribution to Indian sports and encouraged young athletes to embrace sportsmanship and stay away from substance abuse. Vaidya flagged off the 2.5-km Olympic Run, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across Mandi. Outstanding performers were honoured with mementoes by the chief guest and guest of honour Dr PS Guleria. The celebration was coordinated under the guidance of KS Guleria, Principal of DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, Mandi, and convener of the Himachal Olympic Association, Mandi. Concluding the event, Guleria expressed gratitude to the chief guest, distinguished guests, participating schools, athletes and the organising team for making the celebration a success.

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