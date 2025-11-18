World Pneumonia Day observed

Akal Academy, Holi Barara, observed World Pneumonia Day. The day aimed to educate students about pneumonia, its causes, prevention, and the importance of healthy living. A poster-making activity was organised for the students. Students from different classes actively participated and showcased their creativity by designing informative and colourful posters highlighting messages such as “Prevent Pneumonia, Save Lives” and “Healthy Habits for a Healthy Lungs”. Teachers guided the students and explained the significance of early vaccination, hygiene, and proper nutrition in preventing pneumonia. The celebration created awareness among students about pneumonia and encouraged them to adopt healthy habits for better living.

