Home / The School Tribune / World Pneumonia Day observed

World Pneumonia Day observed

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Akal Academy, Holi Barara, observed World Pneumonia Day. The day aimed to educate students about pneumonia, its causes, prevention, and the importance of healthy living. A poster-making activity was organised for the students. Students from different classes actively participated and showcased their creativity by designing informative and colourful posters highlighting messages such as “Prevent Pneumonia, Save Lives” and “Healthy Habits for a Healthy Lungs”. Teachers guided the students and explained the significance of early vaccination, hygiene, and proper nutrition in preventing pneumonia. The celebration created awareness among students about pneumonia and encouraged them to adopt healthy habits for better living.

