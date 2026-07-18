DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / World Population Day observed

World Population Day observed

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

DAV Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 8, Panchkula, observed World Population Day. Students of classes III to V enthusiastically participated in a poster-making activity on the theme of World Population Day. Through their colourful and thought-provoking posters, they effectively conveyed the message of responsible population management and environmental conservation. Students of classes VI and VII presented a powerful skit on the theme of “The Earth’s Cry – The Impact of Overpopulation”. Students from classes III to XII delivered an energetic and captivating dance performance highlighting the importance of protecting the planet and promoting sustainable living. Students of classes IX to XI (Commerce, Medical and Arts) attended an informative PowerPoint presentation on the historical significance and global relevance of World Population Day. Class XI students also designed an informative bulletin board displaying impactful facts, slogans, and awareness messages that inspired the entire school community. The celebration concluded with a renewed pledge by the students to make informed choices, respect the environment, and contribute towards building a healthier, balanced, and sustainable future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts