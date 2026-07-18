World Population Day observed

DAV Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 8, Panchkula, observed World Population Day. Students of classes III to V enthusiastically participated in a poster-making activity on the theme of World Population Day. Through their colourful and thought-provoking posters, they effectively conveyed the message of responsible population management and environmental conservation. Students of classes VI and VII presented a powerful skit on the theme of “The Earth’s Cry – The Impact of Overpopulation”. Students from classes III to XII delivered an energetic and captivating dance performance highlighting the importance of protecting the planet and promoting sustainable living. Students of classes IX to XI (Commerce, Medical and Arts) attended an informative PowerPoint presentation on the historical significance and global relevance of World Population Day. Class XI students also designed an informative bulletin board displaying impactful facts, slogans, and awareness messages that inspired the entire school community. The celebration concluded with a renewed pledge by the students to make informed choices, respect the environment, and contribute towards building a healthier, balanced, and sustainable future.

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