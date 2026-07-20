World Population Day observed

AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, observed World Population Day with a series of activities aimed at creating awareness about population control and sustainable development. Students of Class VII conducted a special morning assembly featuring informative speeches, thought-provoking poems and meaningful messages that highlighted the significance of the day. The assembly sensitised students to the challenges of rapid population growth and emphasised the importance of responsible decision-making for a sustainable future. A poster-making activity was organised, in which students expressed their ideas through creative and impactful posters promoting population awareness, resource conservation and environmental sustainability. The Principal appreciated the enthusiastic participation and sincere efforts of the students. She commended their creativity, confidence and social awareness, and encouraged them to continue contributing towards building a responsible and sustainable society.

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