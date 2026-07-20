World Population Day observed

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, observed World Population Day by organising an awareness session to sensitise students to population-related issues and legal rights. The keynote address was delivered by Arun Kumar Aggarwal, Additional District and Sessions Judge, who highlighted the significance of the day and created awareness about free legal aid and the Lok Adalat system. He explained the eligibility criteria for availing free legal services and emphasised the role of Lok Adalats in ensuring the speedy, affordable and amicable resolution of disputes. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks. Principal Ritu Bali expressed her gratitude to the guest speaker for sharing his valuable insights and inspiring students to become informed and responsible citizens.

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