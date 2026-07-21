World Population Day observed

World Population Day was observed at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, to raise awareness about the challenges of rapid population growth and the need for sustainable development. The programme commenced with an enlightening address by a teacher highlighting the adverse effects of overpopulation, including poverty, unemployment, resource depletion, and environmental degradation. A poster-making competition was organised, where students expressed thought-provoking ideas on population awareness, sustainable development, and environmental conservation through creative posters. The programme concluded with the appreciation of all participants, inspiring students to become responsible citizens and advocates for a sustainable future.
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