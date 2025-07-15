DT
World Population Day observed at Bhavan, New Chandigarh

World Population Day observed at Bhavan, New Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM Jul 15, 2025 IST
The morning air at the school was filled with purpose and reflection as students gathered for a special assembly to observe World Population Day. The event aimed to raise awareness about population-related challenges and inspire students to think about sustainability, responsible choices, and the role of informed citizens in shaping a better future. The assembly began on a solemn and uplifting note with the school prayer, followed by the school pledge that instilled a spirit of unity and accountability. A thoughtful message of the day encouraged students to reflect on the power of mindful living and the impact of their choices on the world around them. The message was further deepened through an impactful speech that shed light on the consequences of overpopulation, from environmental degradation to the strain on resources, while also offering hope through education and awareness. A beautifully recited poem brought emotional resonance to the theme, using metaphor and imagery to express concern for the Earth and compassion for all its inhabitants. The highlight of the assembly was the teacher’s address by Mandeep, who spoke with clarity and conviction about the need for balance between human growth and nature. She encouraged students to be active participants in creating a sustainable future by embracing values like empathy, responsibility and environmental consciousness.

