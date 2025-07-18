DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / The School Tribune / World Population Day observed at DC Montessori School, Chandigarh

World Population Day observed at DC Montessori School, Chandigarh

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On World Population Day, the Legal Literacy Club of the school organised an awareness session for senior students to highlight global population concerns. The session was conducted by law interns Lakshay Kasnia, Vijender Singh, and Shaurya, who addressed the issue of India’s rapidly growing population. Citing a recent UN report, they shared that India’s population is expected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, making it the most populous country in the world, surpassing China. The interns also discussed this year’s theme “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world” emphasising the importance of informed choices, education, and youth engagement in addressing population-related challenges. The session aimed to foster awareness among students and inspire them to contribute meaningfully to the creation of a sustainable and equitable future.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts