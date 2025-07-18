World Population Day observed at DC Montessori School, Chandigarh

On World Population Day, the Legal Literacy Club of the school organised an awareness session for senior students to highlight global population concerns. The session was conducted by law interns Lakshay Kasnia, Vijender Singh, and Shaurya, who addressed the issue of India’s rapidly growing population. Citing a recent UN report, they shared that India’s population is expected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, making it the most populous country in the world, surpassing China. The interns also discussed this year’s theme “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world” emphasising the importance of informed choices, education, and youth engagement in addressing population-related challenges. The session aimed to foster awareness among students and inspire them to contribute meaningfully to the creation of a sustainable and equitable future.

