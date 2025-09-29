DT
Home / The School Tribune / World Punjabi Day celebrated at Alliance School

World Punjabi Day celebrated at Alliance School

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
World Punjabi Day was celebrated at Alliance International School, Banur, where students and staff wholeheartedly immersed themselves in the rich culture and heritage of Punjab. On the special occasion, the Punjabi spirit was embraced by all as they conversed in Punjabi, highlighting the beauty and significance of the language. The celebrations commenced with vibrant poster-making and slogan-writing competitions, where students creatively expressed the essence of Punjabi culture. A special presentation on ‘Gurmukhi Lipi’ writing reflected the students’ deep respect and admiration for the Punjabi script. The entire school campus was filled with joy, cultural pride, and festive energy. Principal Brijesh Saxena and Vice-Principal Meenakshi Saxena encouraged students to preserve and promote Punjabi language in their everyday lives. They emphasised the importance of linguistic diversity and motivated the young learners to remain deeply connected with their mother tongue. Adding to the grandeur of the event, Chairman Ashwani Garg and president Ashok Garg motivated students to speak proudly in Punjabi, their mother tongue, and shed light on the timeless values and traditions of Punjabi culture. Their words motivated everyone to uphold and cherish their cultural roots with pride.

