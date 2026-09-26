World Punjabi Day celebrated

St Soldier Elite Convent School, Majitha, celebrated World Punjabi Day on September 23 with enthusiasm and pride. The Punjabi Department organised special activities to highlight the significance of Punjabi as the mother tongue and connect students with Punjab’s rich linguistic, literary and cultural heritage. Teachers sensitised students to the history and importance of Punjabi and encouraged them to speak, read and write the language in their daily lives. Students were also introduced to the life and literary contributions of eminent Sufi poet Baba Farid. MD Dr Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, Chairman Jaspinder Singh Kahlon, Chief Administrator Harjinder Pal Kaur, Director Dr Amandeep Kaur Thind and Principal Meenakshi Trehan appreciated the initiative. Everyone also signed their names in Punjabi, reinforcing pride in their linguistic roots.
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