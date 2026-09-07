World Sanskrit Day celebrated

RD Khosla School, Batala, celebrated World Sanskrit Day through a Sanskrit Mantra and Shloka Recitation Competition. Forty-three students of classes V-IX participated, showcasing their proficiency in Sanskrit. The programme began with lamp-lighting and the worship of Lord Ganesha and was conducted by student Dakshayani. Chairman Arvind Khosla, president Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr Bindu Bhalla congratulated the participants and encouraged them to stay connected with Indian culture and values.

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