World Siblings Day at Saupin's School, Panchkula

The best way to start a day at the school is to be part of the morning assembly. To celebrate 'World Siblings Day' a special assembly was organised by the students of Class VI. The school commenced its proceedings with the School Prayer. The prayer song and an interactive role-play to honour siblings were the highlights of the assembly. It concluded with a prize distribution ceremony in which students got acknowledgment for their success. The students were given certificates and medals by the Rashtriya Shiksha Samiti, Tohana, for their performance at the state-level Hindi language competition. The Principal, Raminder Pal Kaur, congratulated and motivated the students to excel in their respective fields.