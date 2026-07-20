World Youth Skills Day celebrated

Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula, celebrated World Youth Skills Day with students from Aashma Foundation in the presence of Panchkula Municipal Commissioner Vinay Kumar. The programme commenced with a tree plantation drive led by the chief guest as part of the school's green initiative, followed by the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. A major highlight of the event was a thought-provoking nukkad natak presented by the school students, emphasising the importance of vocational and practical skills in today's world. An exhibition showcasing creative artwork made from waste materials reflected the students' talent and reinforced the school's ongoing eco-campaign, under which plastic bottles are collected every month and upcycled into innovative artefacts. Students from Aashma Foundation also staged a nukkad natak promoting cleanliness and the proper segregation of waste through the use of designated dustbins. Chief Guest Vinay Kumar encouraged students to embrace skill-based education and highlighted its significance in preparing them for future opportunities. The event inspired students to value creativity, sustainability and practical learning while fostering environmental awareness and social responsibility.
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