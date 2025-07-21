World Youth Skills Day observed

St Mary’s School, Phase 11, Mohali, hosted a significant event organised by Mera Yuva Bharat, SAS Nagar, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, to mark World Youth Skills Day. A special initiative, titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” was carried out, during which five saplings were planted on the school campus to promote environmental consciousness and honour motherhood. The celebration highlighted the collaborative efforts between educational institutions and government bodies in nurturing the potential of the youth and encouraging sustainable development.

Advertisement